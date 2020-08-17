First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Pfizer by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 372,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.9% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 757,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,235,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,219,516. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

