First National Trust Co Sells 1,770 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

