First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,120.3% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 108,361 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.76. 508,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,450. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

