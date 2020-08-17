First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.19. 82,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,461. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

