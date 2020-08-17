Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,201 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for about 3.3% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.33% of Flex worth $169,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 80.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.24. 1,289,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $123,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock worth $2,197,043 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

