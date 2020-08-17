Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.50 ($3.13).

FORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 233 ($3.05) to GBX 194 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,144 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £2,002 ($2,617.34).

Shares of Forterra stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165.60 ($2.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.21. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.33). The company has a market capitalization of $378.64 million and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

