Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,792,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

