Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,839,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,835,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.