Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 11,574 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.28. 2,844,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,489. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

