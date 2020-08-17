Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,365 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $258,339,000 after purchasing an additional 654,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $152,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,001 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,960,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $103,678,000 after acquiring an additional 879,350 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,921,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,194,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,989,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.