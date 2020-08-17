Frisch Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

NYSE V traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.64. 5,012,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.65 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

