Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.38.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.