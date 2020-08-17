Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 71,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. 5,487,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

