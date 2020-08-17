Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,521,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,470,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

