Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $4.22 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,504. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

