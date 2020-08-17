Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,716 shares of company stock valued at $37,809,190. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.60. 1,108,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.84 and a 200 day moving average of $376.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

