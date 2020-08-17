Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $206,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 67,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 39,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.74. 3,422,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

