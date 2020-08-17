Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,074,197 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21,766.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 25.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $54,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,162 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

