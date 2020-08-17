Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 107.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 35.6% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.37. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

