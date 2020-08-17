Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.72 on Friday, hitting $1,507.73. 1,354,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,489.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,378.90. The company has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

