Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,123,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

