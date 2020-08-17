Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,398 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 81,662 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 617.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 325,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 280,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,751 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.16.

