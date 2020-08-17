Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 139,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 256,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399,430. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

