FujiCoin Market Capitalization Tops $357,256.97 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $357,256.97 and $2.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12,278.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.89 or 0.03509157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.83 or 0.02596538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00547685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00759350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00699930 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00016265 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000281 BTC.

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,913,016,150 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

