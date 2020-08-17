Gary L. Scott Sells 3,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.23. 255,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.