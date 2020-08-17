Gary L. Scott Sells 3,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.23. 255,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

