GCN Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $36,913.80 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $24.68 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00546017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001055 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002636 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.