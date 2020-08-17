Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 132.2% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.20. 813,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $182.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

