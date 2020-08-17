General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in General Mills by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

General Mills stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 110,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,766. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

