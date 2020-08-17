Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $94.22. 463,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,131. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

