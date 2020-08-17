GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,241 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.10. 5,843,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.