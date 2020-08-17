GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $48.89. 22,297,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

