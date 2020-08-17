GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $83.48. 7,050,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,408,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

