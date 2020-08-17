GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,094 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,781,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after buying an additional 707,071 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,598,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,793,000 after buying an additional 522,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,550,000 after buying an additional 437,145 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 696,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75.

