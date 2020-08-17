GNY Market Capitalization Reaches $2.55 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, GNY has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $978.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00152737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.01850246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00193817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

