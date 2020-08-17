Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 1,672,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,128. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 120,040 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $3,683,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 58.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

