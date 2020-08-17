Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

Shares of GMZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund alerts:

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.