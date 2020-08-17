Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.
Shares of GMZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $52.03.
About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund
Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.