Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on GVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 237,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,116. The company has a market cap of $946.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

