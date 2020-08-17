Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 733.45 ($9.59).

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 660 ($8.63) to GBX 630 ($8.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 600 ($7.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 607.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 710.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Portland Estates will post 1939.2923342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

