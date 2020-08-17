GridCoin (GRC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.18 million and $1,109.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

