Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPOR. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of GPOR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 6.46. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 137,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $961,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

