Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.07. 5,487,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

