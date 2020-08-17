Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 994 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 769.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 842.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.12. 3,934,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

