Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

