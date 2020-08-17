Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.58.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,291. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

