Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. 7,050,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

