Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,089 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $191.92. 2,501,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $193.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.