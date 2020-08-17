Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 956 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,207,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681,191. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.