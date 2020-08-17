Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 3M by 170.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after purchasing an additional 628,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. 1,607,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

