Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The company has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

