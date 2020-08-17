Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,201 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after buying an additional 150,447 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,640,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,986,402. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

